PCAA seek anti-pollution projects' inclusion in upcoming budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) in a meeting on Monday suggested the inclusion of pro-environmental and anti-pollution projects in the upcoming budget to mitigate climate change effects.

The PCAA delegation informed the section chief, of environment & climate change Hidayat Wazir that several important projects from the environment department were part of the last year's Annual Development Programme (ADP); these must be given adequate budget this year to ensure their completion and implementation.

These projects include the introduction of zigzag technology in brick kilns and projects that include provisions for air quality monitoring.

"New proposed projects that are important for climate change adaptation, mitigation, and air quality improvement must also be prioritized this year," they stressed.

Projects such as updating the environmental profile of KP and creating an inventory of industrial pollution must be included in the new ADP and receive an adequate budgetary allocation, the PCAA team mentioned.

The Section Chief appreciated PCAA's commitment to the cause. He informed PCAA members of the severe fiscal crunch that the government is undergoing and the restricted ADP that is being prepared for the next few months only.

Despite this, he vowed to seriously consider PCAA's demands, particularly on the project to introduce zigzag technology in KP.

He also held out assurance of taking measures to increase the allocation to reflect the project demand and importance for both air quality improvement and climate change mitigation.

Later, the PCAA team met with Section Chief, of Infrastructure and Transport, Ameer Khan at his office and discussed that transport is one of the biggest sources of pollution in Peshawar, accounting for nearly 60% of the emissions, therefore projects on controlling air pollution must be given adequate budget.

"Projects such as the establishment of vehicle fitness and emission testing certification and electric vehicle charging infrastructure in KP must be included in the new ADP and receive an adequate budgetary allocation," they suggested.

In addition to these projects, it should also be ensured that climate change-related provisions are considered seriously in all PC-1s and public investment decisions and planning, as it is inextricably linked to air quality, the PCAA team added.

The Transport Chief agreed with PCAA's concerns regarding the emissions from the transport sector.

He discussed ways to tackle the region's air quality and climate change problem with the PCAA members, including strengthening the public transport system and encouraging more efficient and Eco-friendly modes of transport.

In the meanwhile, the PCAA delegation also met with the Deputy Secretary (Technical) C&W, Inayat-ur-Rehman, and requested to discuss its concerns regarding the current planning system and the lack of consideration of climate change concerns in public investment management.

PCAA members suggested ensuring that climate change-related provisions are considered seriously in all PC-1s and public investment decisions and planning, as it is inextricably linked to air quality.

Climate change makes it more difficult for communities to attain air quality standards that protect human health and the environment, so all projects should include a climate-related vulnerability assessment and risk mitigation measures, they added.

C&W officials appreciated PCAA's efforts and the time the volunteers have been putting in for this cause.

He agreed that the air quality of the region was rapidly deteriorating and emphasized its close link with climate change and said that it needed to be on the government's top agenda.

On the topic of incorporating climate change considerations into public investment management decisions, he reaffirmed C&W's commitment to the cause and assured he would take up this matter.