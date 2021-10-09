PCAA seeks explanation on non-serving of inflight meals to passengers

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Saturday sought an explanation from the airline operators for not serving meals to passengers during domestic flights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Saturday sought an explanation from the airline operators for not serving meals to passengers during domestic flights.

The authority said it received numerous complaints by passengers that airline operators were not serving in-flight meals onboard domestic flights within Pakistan, a news release said.

"Despite permission for serving of meals, passengers are being deprived of the said services on the pretext of COVID-19," the authority observed.

Taking notice of the issue, the PCAA has directed all airline operators to serve in-flight meals and beverages to passengers travelling onboard domestic flights and "inno case shall our esteemed travelling public be deprived of such in-flight service."After easing some coronavirus (COVID-19) related restrictions, the authority had allowed domestic air carriers to serve packaged meals to their passengers.