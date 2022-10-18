PCAA urges people to make collective efforts for improving air quality in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Convener Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) Dr Adil Zareef here on Tuesday called for collective measures by all stakeholders to improve air quality that is attributed to the increased cases of ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute lower respiratory infections in children and population living in the provincial metropolis.

Talking to APP, Zareef said the mission of PCAA was to build a community that works to reduce waste, save precious resources and ease the burden on our landfills.

He said that according to World Air Quality report, Peshawar has been declared as the 3rd most polluted city in the country, and the 9th most polluted in the world.

Dr Zareef said that industrial activity, particularly boilers, furnaces and kilns, use brown coal (lignite) or coke, both of which are highly polluting.

However, key variables such as quantum used per sector are not available.

In order to develop the Peshawar region's emissions inventory, it was necessary to assess all pertinent sectors, such as transport and industry. He said that collaboration with PCAA would help increase awareness about air pollution, deteriorating quality of air in the city and how we can combat this He urged people of Peshawar to voluntarily support clean air initiatives by making small changes in everyday tasks such as taking public transport instead of using your private vehicle and using energy efficient appliances in your home.