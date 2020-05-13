UrduPoint.com
PCB Appoints Babar Azam  As New Captain For ODI For Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:34 PM

PCB appoints Babar Azam  as new captain for ODI for Pakistan

PCB says Test and T20I captaincy would continue to be held by Azhar Ali and Babar Azam respectively.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) appointed batsman Babar Azam as new captain for One Day International Cricket (ODI) for Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The BCB said that Test and T20I captaincy would continue to be held by Azhar Ali and Babar Azam respectively. Babar Azam would lead the side in the 50-over format.

“I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions,” said head coach Misbh-ul-Haq, adding that this was absolutely the right decision as they also required certainty and clarity on their future roles.

He said that he was sure that they would start looking to the future and start planning so that they could build sides that can perform at the expected levels.

The uncertainty about captaincy was unclear so far since Sarfraz Ahmad was sacked last year.

