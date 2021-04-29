UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Appreciates SC Order In Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:29 PM

PCB appreciates SC order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

The lawyers’ top regulatory body has demanded resignation of Law Minster Farogh Naseem and Special Assistant to PM on accountability Shehzad Akbar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Pakistan Bar Council on Thursday appreciated Supreme Court order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

In a statement, Pakistan Bar Council also demanded resignation of Law Minister Farogh Nasim and Special Assistant to PM on accountability Shehzad Akbar.

The lawyers’ top regulatory body expressed serious concerns over revelation of former DG FIA Bashir Memon. The council demanded the Supreme Court to constitute a judicial commission to probe these allegations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Law Minister Federal Investigation Agency Top

Recent Stories

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

12 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

16 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

32 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

28 minutes ago

DC Awaran Saifullah Khetran visits Sasta Bazaar

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.