PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reaches Iqbal Stadium to see opening match

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reached Iqbal stadium and enjoyed the opening match between UMT Markhors and Lake City Panthers, on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Secretary Punjab & Member PCB BoG Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, CPO Kamran Adil, officials and former cricketers were also present in the stadium.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he is very happy to see the great enthusiasm among cricket fans from Faisalabad in the stadium. Faisalabadis have proved their love for cricket, he said.

The Chairman PCB expressed best wishes to players and teams of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup and hoped that new talent will emerge in this tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 74th meeting of the Board of Governors held at a local hotel.

According to a press release issued here, the BoG was briefed on the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup, which commenced at the Iqbal Stadium here on Thursday afternoon with the opening match between UMT Markhors and Lake City Panthers.

The BoG appreciated the efforts of Mohsin Naqvi in attracting and convincing leading and highly reputed organisations to partner with the tournament, in which the country's best cricketers are participating.

The BoG also proposed that the Champions Cup, which includes events in the T20 and four-day formats, be incorporated into the PCB Constitution 2014 so that it becomes an annual feature. This will bring continuity, consistency and clarity to Pakistan’s domestic cricket pathway structure.

The BoG suggested that after witnessing the overwhelming response of the Faisalabad crowd, the PCB should take complete control of Iqbal Stadium and upgrade it to international standards, enabling the venue to be revived and host bilateral international series once again.

An update was provided to the BoG on the infrastructure projects’ progress with respect to the design and scope of work.

The members expressed their complete support and satisfaction on the projects, stating this is the need of the hour and once the projects will be completed, these will contribute in enhancing the image and profile of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket.