PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced a search for a high-performance coach for its red ball team.

The coach will play a crucial role in supporting the head coach with game strategies and will work together on preparations to improve performance before and after tournaments.

The PCB stated that applicants must have a minimum of five years of coaching experience and at least a Level 2 coaching certification to qualify. Tim Nielsen recently filled the role of high-performance coach during the series against Bangladesh, having been recruited from South Australia by red ball coach Jason Gillespie.

Sources said that Tim Nielsen is expected to take on the position permanently, and the advertisement serves as a necessary step in the formal appointment process.

The interested individuals could submit their applications till Oct 7.