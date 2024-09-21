Open Menu

PCB Seeks High-performance Coach For Red Ball Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2024 | 11:47 AM

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

Coach will play a crucial role in supporting the head coach with game strategies and will work together on preparations to improve performance before and after tournaments

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced a search for a high-performance coach for its red ball team.

The coach will play a crucial role in supporting the head coach with game strategies and will work together on preparations to improve performance before and after tournaments.

The PCB stated that applicants must have a minimum of five years of coaching experience and at least a Level 2 coaching certification to qualify. Tim Nielsen recently filled the role of high-performance coach during the series against Bangladesh, having been recruited from South Australia by red ball coach Jason Gillespie.

Sources said that Tim Nielsen is expected to take on the position permanently, and the advertisement serves as a necessary step in the formal appointment process.

The interested individuals could submit their applications till Oct 7.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia Bangladesh PCB From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

12 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

12 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

12 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

13 hours ago
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

16 hours ago
 HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

18 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

18 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

1 day ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan