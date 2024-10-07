PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from brutalities in Palestine

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPointAll Parties Conference to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine is underway at the President House in Islamabad.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are hosting the conference.

Political leaders of various parties, including PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, ANP Chief Aimal Wali Khan, Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party, MQM leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, PML-Zia Ijazul Haq, former caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, and Abdul Aleem Khan of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party are attending the conference.

President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the participants.

In his inaugural speech at the Conference, President Asif Ali Zardari said it has been one year since the start of brutal Israel's aggression on Gaza and Palestine, which has resulted in the death of more than forty thousand eight hundred Palestinians.

The President said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East and strongly condemns the Israeli barbarism and aggression against Palestinians as well as the assassination of top leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah. He said we stand in the solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Palestine.

The President said it is regrettable that the international community has failed to stop Israel from committing its ongoing genocide in Palestine especially in Gaza. He said the prevailing culture of impunity and disregard of international law must be addressed urgently.

Asif Ali Zardari said it is crucial for international community to take swift action to de-escalate the situation. He called upon the international community to take immediate steps to halt Israel's brutalities, prevent further loss of lives and prevent conflict from spilling over.

The President said Pakistan reiterates its call for the United Nations Security Council to uphold peace and security in the region, safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty, put an end to ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He said we will continue to raise our voice to all regional and international fora to stop Israel's human rights violations and aggression. We believe that peace in the middle East cannot be achieved without resolving the Palestine issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif said Israel is committing barbarism against innocent people of Palestine, including women and children. He questioned the strange silence adopted by the world community on this issue of humanity.

Nawaz Sharif also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for forcefully raising the issue of Palestine and grave human rights violations by Israel in Gaza during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the United Nations should implement its resolutions on Palestine and Kashmir. He also urged the Muslim countries to get united and evolve a joint strategy to get the ongoing bloodshed in the Palestine stopped.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called for taking practical steps to help the Palestinians instead of passing resolutions and issuing condemnations. He said Palestinian Muslims are fighting for their rights and we support them.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said a joint platform of leading Muslim countries should be formed to evolve a common strategy to face multiple challenges.

Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said Israel is carrying out genocide in Palestine. He added that occupied Israeli forces are committing worst atrocities against the humanity.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said we have to take a very clear stance on the Israeli brutalities against innocent Palestinians.

He said it is also responsibility of the international community to play its role in stopping the Israeli brutalities in Palestine.

He proposed to convene a meeting of the Islamic countries to adopt a common stance in this regard. He said Pakistan should play a proactive role to launch a diplomatic campaign to highlight this issue at the world fora.