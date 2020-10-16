UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCCA Imposes Fine On Qatar Airlines For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:19 PM

PCCA imposes fine on Qatar Airlines for violating COVID-19 SOPs

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the Qatar Airlines for violating the coronavirus (COVID-19) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during an international flight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the Qatar Airlines for violating the coronavirus (COVID-19) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during an international flight.

"The airlines shall also be responsible for all expenses incurred on the testing of COVID-19 and quarantine, etc.," an Aviation Division news release said here on Friday.

The authority took serious notice of the violation that had put the health and safety of the passengers as well as airport staff at risk, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fine Qatar All Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

51 minutes ago

Klopp defends Liverpool from power grab accusation ..

2 minutes ago

Brexit trade talks are 'over' unless EU shifts: Jo ..

2 minutes ago

Qureshi, Saudi minister discuss bilateral cooperat ..

4 minutes ago

Employees of FUUAST getting uninterrupted medical ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition playing with people's lives by violatin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.