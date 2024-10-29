PCCC, CEMB To Collaborate On Cotton Research
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) have agreed on a joint proposal to advance cotton research and development in Pakistan.
The initiative was agreed between Dr. Yusuf Zafar who represented PCCC, and Dr. Abdul Qayyum, on behalf of CEMB.
Under this proposal, the PCCC will supply valuable genetic material, while CEMB would contribute cutting-edge gene technology to support research. Together, both institutions aim to develop cotton varieties with higher yield potential that can withstand climate challenges. This initiative would surely modernize Pakistan’s cotton sector, boosting economic resilience.
Dr. Yousaf Zafar highlighted the partnership as a unique opportunity to transform the cotton industry and expressed hope that it would bring Pakistan’s cotton standards closer to global benchmarks. He maintained that PCCC’s extensive germplasm collection would be pivotal to the research.
Dr. Abdul Qayyum observed that CEMB’s expertise in gene technology was an asset, allowing for enhanced cotton production and the creation of climate-resilient varieties. This collaboration marks a significant step in cotton research, promising positive impacts on Pakistan’s economy and the livelihoods of cotton farmers, said Yusuf.
Recent Stories
Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop hit to death1 minute ago
-
5th Pak-Russia Joint Military Consultative Committee meeting held in Defence Ministry2 minutes ago
-
Women University VC assumes office2 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar stresses for provision uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals11 minutes ago
-
Robbers injure man on resistance11 minutes ago
-
Youth training initiative reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested12 minutes ago
-
Punjab government expedites cheque distribution to bar associations to address lawyers' issues12 minutes ago
-
CS emphasizes collective responsibility of communities in fostering inter-religious harmony21 minutes ago
-
AI to prescribe better medicine for individuals: PU VC21 minutes ago
-
IHC grants two-day extension in PTI focal person’s recovery case21 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 18th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon21 minutes ago