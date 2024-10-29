PCCC, CEMB to collaborate on cotton research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) have agreed on a joint proposal to advance cotton research and development in Pakistan.

The initiative was agreed between Dr. Yusuf Zafar who represented PCCC, and Dr. Abdul Qayyum, on behalf of CEMB.

Under this proposal, the PCCC will supply valuable genetic material, while CEMB would contribute cutting-edge gene technology to support research. Together, both institutions aim to develop cotton varieties with higher yield potential that can withstand climate challenges. This initiative would surely modernize Pakistan’s cotton sector, boosting economic resilience.

Dr. Yousaf Zafar highlighted the partnership as a unique opportunity to transform the cotton industry and expressed hope that it would bring Pakistan’s cotton standards closer to global benchmarks. He maintained that PCCC’s extensive germplasm collection would be pivotal to the research.

Dr. Abdul Qayyum observed that CEMB’s expertise in gene technology was an asset, allowing for enhanced cotton production and the creation of climate-resilient varieties. This collaboration marks a significant step in cotton research, promising positive impacts on Pakistan’s economy and the livelihoods of cotton farmers, said Yusuf.