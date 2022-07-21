UrduPoint.com

PCCC Executive Sub-committee Approves Budget Recommendations For 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PCCC executive sub-committee approves budget recommendations for 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Executive Sub-Committee of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) approved budget recommendations for the fiscal year 2022-23 in its 26th meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting was presided by Vice President PCCC Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur in which General Secretary All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Shahid Sattar, Chairman Karachi Cotton Association Khawaja Zubair Ahmed and representatives of other concerned departments were also participated.

The committee approved budget recommendation of Rs 1381.294 million for pays & pension operational charges and also the revised pay scale and other benefits for the employees of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee as per the notification of Federal government.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President PCCC Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur said that ministry of national food security was going to initiate different steps for bringing improvement in financial and administrative affairs of the PCCC adding that financial issues of the department would be resolved soon.

He said that the committee has also issued directions to the officers concerned to complete documentation for giving time scale promotion to the employees of grade 1 to 16 as per the policy of the federal government.

The committee also gave approval for implementation of M.Phil degree allowance of Rs 2500 in the department, however, the matter of shortage of staff in PCCC was also discussed in the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur said that departmental promotion committee meeting would be organized soon to offer due promotion of agriculture scientists.

General Secretary APTMA Shahid Sattar said that efforts would be made to ensure recovery from defaulter textile mills in order to bring PCCC out of financial crisis. He said that Vice President PCCC Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur has directed officers concerned to send record of defaulter textile mills to APTMA within a week.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shortage Budget Agriculture Muhammad Ali Textile Cotton All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World ..

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World Buffalo Congress 2023

51 minutes ago
 Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

51 minutes ago
 Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

59 minutes ago
 Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb ..

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

1 hour ago
 More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.