PCCC executive sub-committee approves budget recommendations for 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Executive Sub-Committee of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) approved budget recommendations for the fiscal year 2022-23 in its 26th meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting was presided by Vice President PCCC Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur in which General Secretary All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Shahid Sattar, Chairman Karachi Cotton Association Khawaja Zubair Ahmed and representatives of other concerned departments were also participated.

The committee approved budget recommendation of Rs 1381.294 million for pays & pension operational charges and also the revised pay scale and other benefits for the employees of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee as per the notification of Federal government.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President PCCC Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur said that ministry of national food security was going to initiate different steps for bringing improvement in financial and administrative affairs of the PCCC adding that financial issues of the department would be resolved soon.

He said that the committee has also issued directions to the officers concerned to complete documentation for giving time scale promotion to the employees of grade 1 to 16 as per the policy of the federal government.

The committee also gave approval for implementation of M.Phil degree allowance of Rs 2500 in the department, however, the matter of shortage of staff in PCCC was also discussed in the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur said that departmental promotion committee meeting would be organized soon to offer due promotion of agriculture scientists.

General Secretary APTMA Shahid Sattar said that efforts would be made to ensure recovery from defaulter textile mills in order to bring PCCC out of financial crisis. He said that Vice President PCCC Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur has directed officers concerned to send record of defaulter textile mills to APTMA within a week.