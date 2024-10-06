PCCC Greets Sham Lal Manglani
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) extended its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Sham Lal Manglani, a distinguished member of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), on his election as the Chairman of the Task Force on Agriculture for the 2024-25 term.
In the message issued by PCCC and Dr. Yusuf Zafar, it was emphasized that Mr. Manglani's appointment serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and commitment to the agricultural sector, as well as an acknowledgment of his exemplary leadership, extensive expertise, and profound knowledge.
Under his stewardship, the committee anticipates significant advancements in the application of modern technologies, the implementation of sustainable agricultural policies, and the enhancement of the agricultural economy in Pakistan.
Dr. Yusuf Zafar remarked, "We are confident that the Task Force on Agriculture, under Mr. Sham Lal Manglani’s leadership, will effectively address the current agricultural challenges and play a pivotal role in fortifying the nation's agricultural economy in the years to come. His foresight and diligent efforts are expected to generate substantial opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses alike."
