PCCC to mark World Cotton Day on Oct 7 at CCRI Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) will mark World Cotton Day on October 7, with an objective to highlight importance of the crop and ensure steps for enhanced production of the cotton.

A mega ceremony in this connection will be held at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, said Cotton Commissioner Khalid Abdullah in a statement issued here.

Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Fakhar Imam will be chief guest in the ceremony. Besides this, a good number of stakeholders including farmers, ginners, and people from textile sector and fashion industry will also join the ceremonies.

Director Central Cotton Research Institute Dr Zahid Mahmood stated that the aim of marking the day was to promote cotton across the world.

Innovation in cotton, its products, trade, and living standard of the people linked to cotton sector especially peasants would be discussed in the ceremony. Sharing of productive information, transfer of modern technologies from developed countries to developing countries would also come under discussion.

The ceremonies will be presented in amicable way, stated Zahid as panaflexes and videos, pertaining to cotton promotion, would be shown to people at scattered areas.