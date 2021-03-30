PCCC vice president warns officials of action on involvement in seed business

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur, on Tuesday warned officials of the PCCC and the cotton research bodies of action if any of them was found to be involved in the seed business.

Addressing an online meeting with officials of Central Cotton Research Institutes (CCRIs) Multan and Sakrand and cotton research stations, Talpur said:"We need to hold accountable black sheep within us" and warned officials of stringent departmental action if anyone of them was found involved in seed business, says a release issued by CCRI Multan spokesman Sajid Mahmood.

Dr. Talpur said that PCCC would be realigned on modern lines and modernity would be brought about in the ongoing research activities to develop new high yielding cotton seed varieties.

He asked CCRI Multan and Sakrand officials to devise a strategy to multiply the cotton seed varieties developed by their scientists.

He directed them to send report to PCCC director research within two to three days regarding capacities of CCRIs or cotton research stations which could support seed multiplication process.

Dr. Muhammad Ali said that PCCC was planning to work with different prominent seed companies for large scale production of seed varieties developed by PCCC research bodies and to improve research activities. This public-private partnership would open new venues in cotton research and development process. He said, PCCC would keep all stakeholders on board to work together for development of cotton.

PCCC director research Dr. Tasawur Hussain Malik, CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood, CCRI Sakrand director Hidayatullah Bhutto, besides other officials and heads of cotton research stations attended the online meeting.