PCCC Working On New Seed Technology: Dr Ali Talpur

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur said on Monday that modern cotton seed technology would be introduced soon in the country to promote cotton production and empower farmers economically

"In the next two to three years, all issues pertaining to cotton seeds will be resolved and the Ministry of National food Security will provide resources to the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee to ensure promotion of modern seed technology, Muhammad Ali Talpur said this while presiding over a meeting of agricultural scientists at CCRI Multan. Ministry of National Food Security would ensure availability of modern genetic technology of cotton and use it in locally grown cotton varieties, said Talpur.

Agreements will be signed with international seed companies for the supply of new gene seed technology. Apart from this, Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur also reviewed various ongoing projects of PCCC in the field of cotton research and gave the task to agricultural scientists to work on some other projects.

Dr. Ali Talpur said that production and supply of seeds produced in research institutes would be preserved on scientific basis instead of traditional methods. Computerized record of the seed will be compiled. Written agreements will be done with the seed companies for multiplication of seed. PCCC will offer seed to farmers by 2023.

Dr. Ali Talpur said that production of high quality seeds would not only reduce production cost but also significant increase cotton production. The increase in per acre production would bring prosperity in the life of the farmer and stabilize the national economy. Speaking on the occasion, Director Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan Chaudhary Zahid said that the institute had been working on genetic seed technology for many years.

He further said that CCRI would conduct new experiments in Cholistan and Chakwal for multiplication of cotton seeds. The meeting was attended by heads of various departments.

