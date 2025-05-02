Open Menu

PCCCL Celebrates International Labour Day At Tarbela T5 Project Site

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (PCCCL) on Friday marked International Labor Day with a special celebration held at the Tarbela Dam’s T5 Hydropower Extension Project site, recognizing and honoring the vital contributions of over 3,000 workers, Engineers and support staff.

The event underscored the collaborative spirit that has defined the T4 and T5 projects, bringing together Pakistani and Chinese teams since 2013. Over 70 percent of the workforce at T5 consists of local workers from the surrounding areas, making the project a significant source of employment and socioeconomic development for nearby communities.

Speaking on the occasion, on behalf of M/S Power China, Hamid expressed deep gratitude to the workers. “You are not just building a dam, you are building hope,” he said. “Your hard work, resilience, and unity are the backbone of this project. We are proud to stand beside you.”

PCCCL reiterated its strong commitment to labor welfare. The company provides daily transportation for workers traveling from distant areas, along with free on-site medical services, accommodation, mess facilities, and food allowances for residential staff.

Workers receive fair compensation, with overtime, Sunday, and holiday work paid at double or triple rates in compliance with labor laws.Union representative Mr. Aslam Adil also addressed the workers, commending their dedication and highlighting the role of the labor force in national development. “Today is a reminder that progress rests on the shoulders of hardworking men and women like you,” he said.

The event’s chief guest, Mr. Umair Manana, General Manager and Project Director of the T5 Project, acknowledged the unwavering commitment of the workforce. “Your efforts are powering a brighter future for Pakistan,” he remarked. “Together, we are laying the foundation for energy security and prosperity.The celebration was attended by members of the Tarbela Press Clubs, with full media coverage of the event. The gathering concluded with a message of solidarity, respect, and unity among all team members working tirelessly on this critical national project.

