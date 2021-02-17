PCCCL distributes certificate, cash prizes among best employees

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :China based Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (PCCCL) engaged for execution of recently inaugurated Tarbela 4th Extension Hydro Power Project Wednesday organized an award distribution ceremony at T-4 Chinese Camp Tarbela.

The company distributed "Certificates of Excellence" awards and certain prizes among 37 of its nominated Pakistani employees for demonstrating outstanding performance and extraordinary achievement at Tarbela 4th Extension Hydro Project throughout the year 2020.

The certificates were distributed by H.S.E Director Mr. Wang Lin, in the presence of Project Manager PCCCL Mr. Yang Heyi, Mr. Xie, the Admin Manager and other high officials.

While addressing the ceremony, Mr.

Wang Ling appreciated the employees' performance and skills to achieve the objectives.

In his speech, The Project Manager PCCCL Mr. Yang Heyi stated that PCCCL is contributing to the uplift of certain sectors in Pakistan which is purely based on the longstanding mutual friendship between China & Pakistan.

After the ceremony, two of the employees Yasir Fazil and Hamid expressed their entire satisfaction and gratitude to the entire management of PCCCL for motivating them to perform the duties in a much more productive manner.

PCCCL has been working for Tarbela 4th Extension Project which was successfully inaugurated in the year 2018 is continuously generating and supplying cheaper hydel energy to the national power sector.