PCCF distributes gifts among poor students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Christian Citizen Forum (PCCF) will continue support to promote activities in education sector especially for downtrodden segment for making them fruitful citizen of society.

These views were expressed by the chairman PCCF, Sheheryar Shams while distributing gifts among poor school going children.

He said that main purpose of the program was to highlight the importance of education in personal life and society and to celebrate the Christmas with children of slum areas.

Sheheryar Shams said that education plays a great role in the life of everyone as it develops personality of the people, provides physical and mental standard and transforms people's living status.

Education is the fundamental right of everyone and it brings desired positive change and uplift in human mind and society. It is to mention that PCCF has arranged similar programs in different slum areas of Islamabad.