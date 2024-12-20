PCCR convener calls for linking vaccinations to birth, school registrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) and Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), on Friday, stressed the importance of linking vaccinations to birth and school registrations, improving worker safety, and strengthening vaccine storage and funding.

Speaking at a National Meet titled "Eradicating Polio: A Collective Effort for a Healthier Future" at the Parliament House on Friday, during the 18th Speakers’ Conference, she declared the rise in polio cases in Pakistan a National Emergency.

She emphasized that the goal of the meeting is to promote collaboration between the provinces and the Federal government, and to advocate for the nationwide adoption of "Pakistan's commitment to Eradicate Polio."

Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan extended a warm welcome to all the esteemed participants and guests including parliamentarians, distinguished parliamentary delegations of provincial and legislative assemblies, experts and civil society.

The guest of honour, MNA, Advisor on Law and Justice, and Government Spokesperson on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik discussed the history of legislation related to polio eradication and control, during which he praised the "Sindh Immunization & Epidemic Control Act, 2023.”

The guest of honour, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath highlighted the government's efforts and steadfast commitment over the past three decades in the fight to eradicate polio.

He also addressed questions from MNA Sofia Saeed Shah about the resurgence of polio due to lower-risk perception, MPA Sarah Ahmed on legislative efforts for eradication, MPA Saadia Javed on strategies to ensure polio-free bordering areas, and MPA/Advisor to CM Balochistan Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on tackling the rise in polio cases in Balochistan due to migration and sub-optimal vaccines.

Guest of Honour, WHO representative on Global Polio Eradication, Dr. Zainul Abedin Khan delivered a keynote address on global and national efforts for polio eradication and WHO's support.

Focal Person, Rotary International Polio Plus to NEOC, Nosherwan Khalil Khan briefed participants on Rotary's commitment to polio eradication, including health camps for underserved communities, social mobilization support, and advocacy efforts.

MNA Ali Muhammad Khan stressed the importance of involving local leadership and stakeholders in combating the recent rise in polio cases, noting that local leaders are better informed about ground realities and have direct connections with their Constituencies, making their engagement crucial for eradication efforts.

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, AJ, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore highlighted the need for local leadership to educate the public, especially parents, on the importance and effectiveness of the polio vaccine. He credited Azad Jammu & Kashmir's polio-free status to the collective efforts of the government, political leadership, and informed citizens.

Deputy Team Lead of WHO Polio Eradication in Pakistan, Dr. Mohammed Soghaier briefed participants on polio eradication efforts from 1998 to 2024, highlighting that only 64 new cases have emerged in Pakistan due to low-risk perception and misconceptions.

Public health and Social and behavioural change specialist, (UNICEF), Dr. Israr-ul-Haq informed the participants that fortunately there is a 90% acceptance rate in house households for polio vaccine across Pakistan.

The National Meet concluded with a commitment to draft an outcome document outlining actionable steps to eliminate polio and a collective pledge to work toward legislative interventions.

The participants included MNAs Shahida Begum, Dr. Shozia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Syeda Shehla Raza, Farah Naz Akbar, Saba Sadiq among Musarrat Muhammad Ayub Wazeri (MLA, Gilgit-Baltistan), Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore (Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Azad Jammu & Kashmir), Sarah Ahmed (MPA, Punjab), Sardar Muhammad, Awais Dreshak (MPA, Punjab), Saadia Javed (MPA, Sindh), Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi (MPA and Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan), and Ahmed Kundi (MPA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).