PCCR Delegation Meets Speaker Sindh Assembly To Strengthen Child Protection Framework
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:13 PM
A delegation led by Dr. Nikhat Shakeel, MNA and Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child’s Rights (PCCR), met with Speaker of Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah during their visit to the Sindh Provincial Assembly in Karachi on Tuesday
The meeting aimed to establish a Provincial Child Rights Caucus in the Sindh Assembly and to build a collaborative framework to protect children’s rights.
During the meeting, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel highlighted the importance of addressing the alarming issue of 26.3 million out-of-school children terming it a "national emergency. She added that every child, regardless of gender or socio-economic background, must have access to quality education and healthcare facilities.
Dr. Nikhat commended Sindh’s ongoing efforts to tackle malnutrition and provide critical healthcare services through initiatives like the ChildLife Foundation emergency centers. She stressed the need for collective action. “This is not just about policy; it is about shaping a future where every child is valued and protected,” she further remarked.
Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah while emphasizing the importance of eradicating polio, called for nationwide unity and intensified efforts to eliminate polio once and for all. Speaker proposed to host a “National Convention on Child Rights” at the Provincial Assembly of Sindh which would serve as a platform for policymakers, stakeholders, and child rights advocates to collaborate on strategies to address the multi-faceted issues faced by children across Pakistan.
The delegation welcomed the proposal of the Speaker and lauded Sindh’s proactive approach to child rights and pledged their support for the proposed convention and broader legislative efforts. The meeting concluded with Speaker's acknowledgement that the Provincial Child Rights Caucus and the proposed National Convention become catalysts for change.
The delegation was comprised on MNAs Hassaan Sabir, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani and officers from the National Assembly Secretariat.
