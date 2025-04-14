PCCR meets Speaker Balochistan Assembly discuss child rights issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Members of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), National Assembly of Pakistan, held an important meeting with Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Capt (R) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai at Parliament House, here on Monday.

The meeting was led by MNA and Convenor of the Child Rights Caucus Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, along with other distinguished members including MNA Syed Qasim Raza Gillani and Member Advisory Council of PCCR, MNA Dr. Shaista Khan Jadoon, MNAs Akhtar Bibi, Kiran Haider, Saba Sadiq, Dr. Shazia Sobia Somroo, Asia Naz Tanoli, Syeda Naosheen Iftikhar, and Sofia Saeed Shah.

The meeting revolved around critical issues affecting children in Pakistan—with a special focus on Balochistan. Discussions highlighted pressing concerns including child labor, child abuse, polio eradication, stunted growth, and the alarming number of out-of-school children in Balochistan and the country at large.

During the session, the members of the National Assembly earnestly requested the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly to establish and formally notify a Child Rights Caucus within the Balochistan Assembly, ensuring a dedicated platform for addressing the province’s child rights challenges in coordination with the National Caucus.

In a positive and encouraging response, Speaker Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai assured the members that the Child Rights Caucus in the Balochistan Assembly would soon be notified, marking a significant step towards strengthening child rights protection frameworks at the provincial level.

The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with provincial assemblies, civil society, and relevant stakeholders for safeguarding the rights and welfare of every child in the country.