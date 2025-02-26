Open Menu

PCCR To Visit Sindh For Provincial Consultation On Out-of-School Children

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PCCR to visit Sindh for provincial consultation on Out-of-School Children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) is going to visit Tharparkar, and Nagarparkar, Sindh under the leadership of Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA and Convenor of Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), to address Pakistan’s education crisis.

With 26.3 million children out of school, urgent action is needed, particularly in Sindh’s remote areas facing economic and social barriers, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan said.

This crucial Provincial Consultation on Out-of-School Children & National Education Emergency is hosted by MPA Muhammad Qasim Somro, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Local Governance & Member, Public Accounts Committee, Sindh.

He will deliver the Welcome Remarks, emphasizing the need for collective solutions. The event builds on the momentum of the National Symposium on Out-of-School Children led by Convenor PCCR, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel.

This consultation aims to produce actionable policies for inclusive, accessible, and sustainable education in Sindh, Dr. Nikhat said.

She also urges all stakeholders to unite in ensuring that no child is left behind.

