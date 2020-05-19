UrduPoint.com
PCCs Impose Fine On 35 Shopkeepers Overcharging Essential Items

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:49 PM

The Price Control Committees (PCCs) on Tuesday imposed total fine of Rs 38,000 on profiteers in various parts of the district during holy month of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Price Control Committees (PCCs) on Tuesday imposed total fine of Rs 38,000 on profiteers in various parts of the district during holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Price Control Committees have expedited action against profiteers and hoarders in all four talukas of the district.

According to handout, the Price Control Committee has visited 36�shops in taluka Qasimabad and imposed fine of Rs 11,000 against 11 shopkeepers for overcharging prices.�In Latiabad taluka, the Price Control Committee also visited 48 shops and imposed fine of Rs 11,000 against 8 shopkeepers selling essential items on inflated rates.

The price Control Committee has visited 20 shops in taluka City Hyderabad and imposed fine of Rs 9000 against 5 shopkeepers found overcharging prices of daily use items. The Price Control Committee also visited 28 shops in taluka Hyderabad rural and imposed fine of Rs. 7000 against 11 shopkeeper for violating price lists.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the concerned Price Control Committees to take strict action against those who were overcharging prices of essential commodities during Ramazan without any discrimination.

