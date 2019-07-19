PCD starts training wrokshop

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Cooperatives department (PCD) has started a 3-day training workshop about the principles of financial and office management for its district-level accountants from Friday.

A total of 47 accountants are taking part in this workshop which started from Cooperatives Divisional Training College Faisalabad.

Different trainers lectured about various matters pertaining to the department.

In this regard, Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Muhammad Aslam Bharwana said that the department had started a phase-wise capacity building exercise for its employees so that they could best perform.

"The department is taking practical measures to improve the organizational capacity and service delivery so that no delay could occur in providing relief to the people," he added.