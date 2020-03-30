PCDMA demands waiver to taxes, audit notices, CNIC condition

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association's (PCDMA) Chairman Amin Yousuf Balgamwala on Monday urged the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to give at least two-month wavier of all notices including income tax, sales tax and WHT due to the tough economic situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

PCDMA Chairman said in a statement that all business activities had stopped due to which commercial importers were already facing financial crises.

He said that if all notices including income tax, sales tax, WHT and other proceeding were not stopped for at least two months then the textile industry would be badly affected which is the backbone of the domestic economy.

The commercial importers were the largest means of providing raw materials to the textile industry to continue production activities.

Amin Yusuf Balgamwala also urged for deferment of the condition of CNIC on the sale of goods to unregistered persons for six months so that the business community, especially small traders could be protected from serious crisis.