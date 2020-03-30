UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCDMA Demands Waiver To Taxes, Audit Notices, CNIC Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:33 PM

PCDMA demands waiver to taxes, audit notices, CNIC condition

Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association's (PCDMA) Chairman Amin Yousuf Balgamwala on Monday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to give at least two-month wavier of all notices including income tax, sales tax and WHT due to the tough economic situation created by COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association's (PCDMA) Chairman Amin Yousuf Balgamwala on Monday urged the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to give at least two-month wavier of all notices including income tax, sales tax and WHT due to the tough economic situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

PCDMA Chairman said in a statement that all business activities had stopped due to which commercial importers were already facing financial crises.

He said that if all notices including income tax, sales tax, WHT and other proceeding were not stopped for at least two months then the textile industry would be badly affected which is the backbone of the domestic economy.

The commercial importers were the largest means of providing raw materials to the textile industry to continue production activities.

Amin Yusuf Balgamwala also urged for deferment of the condition of CNIC on the sale of goods to unregistered persons for six months so that the business community, especially small traders could be protected from serious crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Sale FBR Textile All From Industry

Recent Stories

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

25 minutes ago

AJK president thanks China for assisting Pakistan ..

47 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Mis ..

47 minutes ago

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

2 hours ago

49 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.