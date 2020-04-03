PCDMA for soft loan to bail out commercial importers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association, Amin Yusuf Balgamwala has urged the government to provide credit facilities on very soft terms to commercial importers like Export Refinance at least for a year period as exporters cannot operate without importers.

In a statement here on Friday, he also called for immediate payments by the banks to commercial importers on receipt of import document, otherwise the issue of cash flow would become more serious.

He said that commercial importers were facing a severe financial crisis due to lockdown ; leading to suspension of trade and industrial activities. After the lockdown period, import of goods including raw materials could not be restored forthwith and industries were likely to suffer from shortage of raw materials.

As a relief in this difficult economic situation, the commercial importers should be given loans on easy terms for minimum period of one year.

Chairman PCDMA pointed out importers' payments were trapped and it seemed difficult for them to survive.

He cited FBR's notification C.No.3(1) E&C/2017 stating that due to the lockdown, demurrage and detention charges should not be charged from the importers for the period of 15 days in addition to the free time already allowed by the port authorities.

"Commercial importers have approached the association for non-compliance of FBR order for the waiver of demurrage at ports but terminal operators are not ready to comply with the said order," he maintained.