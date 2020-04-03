UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCDMA For Soft Loan To Bail Out Commercial Importers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:29 PM

PCDMA for soft loan to bail out commercial importers

Chairman, Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association, Amin Yusuf Balgamwala has urged the government to provide credit facilities on very soft terms to commercial importers like Export Refinance at least for a year period as exporters cannot operate without importers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association, Amin Yusuf Balgamwala has urged the government to provide credit facilities on very soft terms to commercial importers like Export Refinance at least for a year period as exporters cannot operate without importers.

In a statement here on Friday, he also called for immediate payments by the banks to commercial importers on receipt of import document, otherwise the issue of cash flow would become more serious.

He said that commercial importers were facing a severe financial crisis due to lockdown ; leading to suspension of trade and industrial activities. After the lockdown period, import of goods including raw materials could not be restored forthwith and industries were likely to suffer from shortage of raw materials.

As a relief in this difficult economic situation, the commercial importers should be given loans on easy terms for minimum period of one year.

Chairman PCDMA pointed out importers' payments were trapped and it seemed difficult for them to survive.

He cited FBR's notification C.No.3(1) E&C/2017 stating that due to the lockdown, demurrage and detention charges should not be charged from the importers for the period of 15 days in addition to the free time already allowed by the port authorities.

"Commercial importers have approached the association for non-compliance of FBR order for the waiver of demurrage at ports but terminal operators are not ready to comply with the said order," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Import FBR From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi ..

2 minutes ago

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in UAE: swab and go ..

2 minutes ago

Power Division's attached departments deposit Rs.1 ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision o ..

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Pak army deployed in KP to assist civ ..

17 minutes ago

Afghan President Ghani Says Peace Process Should B ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.