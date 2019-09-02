PCDMA Opens Zonal Office In Faisalabad
Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) opens its zonal office in Faisalabad city to meet the demand of commercial importers of chemicals there
With setting up its office in Faisalabad, PCDMA would be playing betterrole for the growth of commercial and industrial activities including the resolution to problems faced by the commercial importers of chemicals, said PCDMA Chairman, Shahid Waseem in its statement here on Monday.