PCDMA president condemns Israeli barbarism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) President and Former Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Khawaja Khawar Rashid strongly condemning the Israeli barbarism on innocent people of Palestine, said that entire Pakistani nation is standing united in support of its Palestinian brethren.

In a statement on Friday, he said that Pakistan raised the issue of Israeli aggression with the international community, forcing the United Nations to pressurize Israel for a ceasefire.

He maintained that although Israel has declared a ceasefire but hundreds of Palestinian Muslims have been martyred due to unprovoked aggression while many buildings and infrastructure have been destroyed.