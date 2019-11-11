PCDMA sees Kartarpur corridor to improve Pak-India ties

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has described the construction and opening of Kartarpur corridor as a bold and positive step by Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring the people of Pakistan and India close

In a statement here on Monday, Chairman PCDMA, Amin Yousuf Balagamwala said by providing the facility of Kartarpur corridor for Sikh community of India, Pakistan's Prime Minister had set an example of high spirit of co-existence and religious liberty.

"It proves that Pakistanis are a peaceful nation and believe in complete freedom to minority communities in their worship," he added.

He said Kartarpur corridor would help improve relations between Pakistan and India, and to promote tourism especially religious one in Pakistan.

He paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan who took very bold step of Kartarpur corridor, which remained a dream for Sikh community over last seventy three years since division of this sub-continent.