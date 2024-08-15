PCF, CDC Honor Arshad Sharif Shaheed With Independence Day Plantation Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In a heartfelt tribute to veteran journalist Arshad Sharif Shaheed, the Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF), in collaboration with the Community Development Council (CDC), organized a special plantation drive on Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Margalla Green area, F-7, here Wednesday.
The plantation drive was initiated by Javeria Siddiqui, the widow of Arshad Sharif Shaheed, who planted a fruit tree to commence the event, a news release said.
A total of 100 native fruit trees were planted in the name of Arshad Sharif, symbolizing growth, continuity and life. The occasion was graced by friends, family members, media representatives and the general public, including children who came to pay tribute to Shaheed Arshad Sharif and meet Javeria, ensuring their prayers and support.
Journalist Ahmad Farhad also planted a tree, further contributing to this meaningful event.
The initiative for this plantation drive was led by Meera’n Malik, President of the Community Development Council and was successfully implemented by Muhammad Tawseef from the Progressive Climate Foundation with the help of his dedicated team of volunteers.
“Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized that planting a tree is a form of Sadaqah Jariyah (continuous charity),” said a spokesperson for PCF. “By planting trees, we honored Arshad Sharif Shaheed’s legacy and contributed to the betterment of our environment and community.”
The Progressive Climate Foundation and the Community Development Council expressed their gratitude to all citizens who joined this noble cause. Together, participants planted trees in memory of Arshad Sharif Shaheed and for Pakistan’s future, uniting to create a greener, healthier Pakistan for generations to come.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM47 minutes ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days9 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel9 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan9 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st12 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest12 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production12 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2012 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children12 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates12 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC12 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"12 hours ago