PCF, CDC Honor Arshad Sharif Shaheed With Independence Day Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In a heartfelt tribute to veteran journalist Arshad Sharif Shaheed, the Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF), in collaboration with the Community Development Council (CDC), organized a special plantation drive on Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Margalla Green area, F-7, here Wednesday.

The plantation drive was initiated by Javeria Siddiqui, the widow of Arshad Sharif Shaheed, who planted a fruit tree to commence the event, a news release said.

A total of 100 native fruit trees were planted in the name of Arshad Sharif, symbolizing growth, continuity and life. The occasion was graced by friends, family members, media representatives and the general public, including children who came to pay tribute to Shaheed Arshad Sharif and meet Javeria, ensuring their prayers and support.

Journalist Ahmad Farhad also planted a tree, further contributing to this meaningful event.

The initiative for this plantation drive was led by Meera’n Malik, President of the Community Development Council and was successfully implemented by Muhammad Tawseef from the Progressive Climate Foundation with the help of his dedicated team of volunteers.

“Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized that planting a tree is a form of Sadaqah Jariyah (continuous charity),” said a spokesperson for PCF. “By planting trees, we honored Arshad Sharif Shaheed’s legacy and contributed to the betterment of our environment and community.”

The Progressive Climate Foundation and the Community Development Council expressed their gratitude to all citizens who joined this noble cause. Together, participants planted trees in memory of Arshad Sharif Shaheed and for Pakistan’s future, uniting to create a greener, healthier Pakistan for generations to come.

