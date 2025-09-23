PCF hosts 3rd Climate Youth Summit 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF), in collaboration with the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), successfully organized the 3rd PCF Climate Youth Summit 2025 at Bahria University, E-8, Ibne Khaldun Auditorium, Islamabad.

The event brought together policymakers, climate experts, and youth leaders to address Pakistan’s environmental challenges and shape future climate leadership, said a press release.

In his keynote address, Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed HI(M), President of NIMA, highlighted the pivotal role of Pakistan’s youth in addressing climate change. He said that 64 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of young people, making them the backbone of climate resilience.

“The youth’s role in climate leadership is crucial. From tackling plastic pollution to addressing biodiversity loss and global warming, young people have the power to transform awareness into meaningful action. Climate change is a universal threat that spares no nation or species; therefore, our collective responsibility is to equip the younger generation with the skills and opportunities to lead sustainable solutions,” he stated.

Tawseef Khan, Founder & CEO of PCF, reaffirmed the foundation’s mission to empower and mobilize Pakistan’s youth. Speaking about the launch of the Progressive Climate Bot, he said it was a landmark step in environmental innovation. “This tool will support students, researchers, and policymakers by making climate research, data, and education more effective and accessible. Our purpose is not only to talk about the dangers of climate change but also to provide youth with the platforms and tools that enable them to bring real change,” he emphasized.

Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, graced the summit as Chief Guest and praised PCF’s efforts in elevating youth voices.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, warned about the rapid melting of glaciers in the north and urged the Federal government to take immediate protective measures. Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, Chairman of Rawal General & Dental Hospital, encouraged young people to acquire digital skills, offering his support in e-commerce and digital marketing training.

The summit also featured the release of the research publication Mapping the Climate Crisis, further strengthening the intellectual groundwork for climate action in Pakistan.

A highlight of the ceremony was the PCF Climate Youth Summit 2025 Recognition Awards, where outstanding contributors of the year 2024–25 were honored. Among the awardees were Ahbab Ullah Qureshi (Best President), Tanveer Ahmed (Best Vice President), Kanwal Ejaz (Best Director, Policy & Research), Rehan Rashid (Best Director, Social Media), Sajid Ali (Appreciation Award, Communication & Outreach), Mian Shahid Hamid (Appreciation Award, Project Director), Hadia Imran (Best Manager, Social Media), Sadia Hassan (Best Volunteer), Hassan Chaudhary (Best Ambassador), and Amina Saddiqa (Best Policy & Research Team).

Additionally, successful candidates were awarded Certificates of Fellowship Achievers, while the Best Director Award was specially highlighted for outstanding organizational performance.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed, who reiterated that empowering Pakistan’s youth was the key to securing a sustainable future. He urged participants to transform their ideas into collective climate action. A networking session followed, fostering collaboration between youth and policymakers.