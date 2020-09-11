PCFA kicks off plantation drive in Hazara division

Special Secretary to Chief Minister KPK Abdul Khaliq Friday kicked off the plantation drive in Hazara division under Pak China Friendship Association (PCFA) by planting a sapling here at Commissioner House

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Secretary to Chief Minister KPK Abdul Khaliq Friday kicked off the plantation drive in Hazara division under Pak China Friendship Association (PCFA) by planting a sapling here at Commissioner House.

Speaking at the occasion he said that under PCFA clean and green Pakistan initiative 20,000 saplings would be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, earlier PCFA has planted saplings in Islamabad and Kohat.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the sign of Pak China's friendship where the Hazara division is the major beneficiary of the communication, industries and power projects those are in progress under CPEC.

Abdul Khaliq said that plantation minimizes the risk of pollution and provide fresh air to all living being, China has proved its friendship to Pakistan through participating the plantation drive.

Special Secretary to CM KPK while appreciating the role of PCFA said that the organization is working to strengthen Pakistan China relation in KPK while the provincial government has also provided support for the national cause.

Abdul Khaliq also awarded shields and souvenir on behalf of PCFA to the Additional Commissioner Hazara Akbar Khan and SSP traffic.