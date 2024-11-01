PCFA-KP celebrates 75th National Day of People’s Republic of China

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PCFA-KP) hosted a memorable ceremony at KP House, Islamabad, marking the 75th National Day of the People’s Republic of China on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Pakistan-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PCFA-KP) hosted a memorable ceremony at KP House, Islamabad, marking the 75th National Day of the People’s Republic of China on Friday.

The event attracted prominent guests consisting of Babar Saleem Swati, the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and the Ambassador of China Jiang Xiadong, whose presence underscored the significance of this enduring dating.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Bar Saleem Swati expressed heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, lauding the unshakeable bond between Pakistan and China. He poetically characterized their friendship as “higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the sea,” evoking the profound connection shared by means of the two countries.

Arshad Ayub Khan, Minister of Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development commended PCFA-KP for organizing such a significant event, emphasizing the steadfast friendship with China, referring to it as our “Iron Brother.” With fervor, he urged the participants to draw inspiration from China’s remarkable economic strides and social achievements, rallying everyone to commit to Pakistan’s development.

Ayub Khan also spotlighted the existing sister city partnerships between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Xinjiang, expressing hopes for even greater collaboration. He encouraged proactive initiatives from the Association, reassuring participants of the Provincial Cabinet’s unwavering support for timely execution of proposed projects.

With optimism, he anticipated visits from Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and his team to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, looking forward to the 40th anniversary of the Peshawar-Urumqi sister city relationship in 2025—a celebration of shared history and future potential.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, the Secretary-General of PCFA-KP, illuminated the association’s rich history, founded in Peshawar in 1970 as the Pak China Students Friendship Association. Over the decades, PCFA-KP has been instrumental in fostering people-to-people relations that transcend borders, nurturing a deep-rooted friendship.

In a bid to further enrich this alliance, PCFA-KP proposed designating cities along the historic Silk Route—such as Manshera—and those along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) like D.I. Khan as sister cities with their Chinese counterparts. This initiative aims to amplify cultural exchange and collaborative ventures between the two nations, bridging communities and fostering mutual understanding.

The ceremony celebrated the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China. This bond is not merely political; it’s woven from deep respect and shared values. Each moment reflected a spirit of cooperation, showcasing how these two nations support one another.

APP/aqk