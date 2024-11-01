PCFA-KP Celebrates 75th National Day Of People’s Republic Of China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Pakistan-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PCFA-KP) hosted a memorable ceremony at KP House, Islamabad, marking the 75th National Day of the People’s Republic of China on Friday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Pakistan-China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PCFA-KP) hosted a memorable ceremony at KP House, Islamabad, marking the 75th National Day of the People’s Republic of China on Friday.
The event attracted prominent guests consisting of Babar Saleem Swati, the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and the Ambassador of China Jiang Xiadong, whose presence underscored the significance of this enduring dating.
Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Bar Saleem Swati expressed heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, lauding the unshakeable bond between Pakistan and China. He poetically characterized their friendship as “higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the sea,” evoking the profound connection shared by means of the two countries.
Arshad Ayub Khan, Minister of Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development commended PCFA-KP for organizing such a significant event, emphasizing the steadfast friendship with China, referring to it as our “Iron Brother.” With fervor, he urged the participants to draw inspiration from China’s remarkable economic strides and social achievements, rallying everyone to commit to Pakistan’s development.
Ayub Khan also spotlighted the existing sister city partnerships between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Xinjiang, expressing hopes for even greater collaboration. He encouraged proactive initiatives from the Association, reassuring participants of the Provincial Cabinet’s unwavering support for timely execution of proposed projects.
With optimism, he anticipated visits from Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and his team to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, looking forward to the 40th anniversary of the Peshawar-Urumqi sister city relationship in 2025—a celebration of shared history and future potential.
Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, the Secretary-General of PCFA-KP, illuminated the association’s rich history, founded in Peshawar in 1970 as the Pak China Students Friendship Association. Over the decades, PCFA-KP has been instrumental in fostering people-to-people relations that transcend borders, nurturing a deep-rooted friendship.
In a bid to further enrich this alliance, PCFA-KP proposed designating cities along the historic Silk Route—such as Manshera—and those along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) like D.I. Khan as sister cities with their Chinese counterparts. This initiative aims to amplify cultural exchange and collaborative ventures between the two nations, bridging communities and fostering mutual understanding.
The ceremony celebrated the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China. This bond is not merely political; it’s woven from deep respect and shared values. Each moment reflected a spirit of cooperation, showcasing how these two nations support one another.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs
ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat
Police arrange training for women self-defence
Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday
DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb
Ex AJK PM Farooq Haider, VCs of MUST, Women University Bagh, call on AJK Preside ..
ADB offers support for carbon credits reduction initiatives
Drug peddler awarded five years imprisonment
GB stands with Kashmiri people in freedom struggle: spokesperson
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman7 minutes ago
-
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases7 minutes ago
-
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta7 minutes ago
-
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs7 minutes ago
-
Police arrange training for women self-defence9 seconds ago
-
DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb12 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler awarded five years imprisonment2 seconds ago
-
GB stands with Kashmiri people in freedom struggle: spokesperson3 seconds ago
-
Sahibzada Muhmmad Shabir assumes charge of Member IRSA, KPK5 seconds ago
-
The acceptance by the Chief Minister of Punjab for the efforts of the provincial minister Chaudhry S ..2 hours ago
-
SACM reviews Zakat dept's performance18 seconds ago
-
Wheat to be sown on 1.8m acres in Faisalabad division19 seconds ago