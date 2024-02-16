PCFA-KPEZDMC Celebrate Chinese Spring Festival At Rashakhi Economic Zone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) celebrates the Chinese Spring Festival 2024 at Rashakhi Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) the flagship Economic Zone under CPEC.
Extending greetings and best wishes to Chinese community based in RSEZ, the PCFA-KP Secretary General Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani said that we at Pakistan joining our Chinese friends on the happy occasion and extending greetings as we share our great & valuable time tested friendship.
PCFA-KP since 1970, is doing their best to further strengthen Sino-Pak relations in all fields of life.
The visionary Chinese leadership & people under the President Xi Jinping are achieving new heights of economic & social prosperity this is the high time that we should learn lessons from the success of China.
The event was also attended by Adil Salahuddin Chief Commercial Officer KPEZDMC Gouhong Beng Deputy Project Head CRBC for RESZ, Ahsan Laiq Siddique Zonal Manager, Engr.
Sardar Ali Energy & Power Officer, Ashraf Hayat Director Utilities CRBC, Bilal Durrani Joint Secretary PCFA-KP.
Speaking on the occasion, Adil Salahuddin CCO KPEZDMC congratulates the Chinese friends on behalf of Javed Khattak Chief Executive Officer KPEZDMC & all team members and ensure all support in economic developmental activities and initiatives to be taken in best interest of industrial & economic development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
He also thanked PCFA-KP for this friendly gesture to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival 2024 mentioned that these friendly initiatives bring both nation closer.
Gouhong Beng, Deputy Project Head CRBC at RSEZ appreciated the gesture of PCFA-KP.
He also thanked KPEZDMC for extending all support in their activities and achievements in the RSEZ.
The Chinese Spring Festival 2024 cake cutting was held and souvenirs were presented by PCFA-KP to the Chinese & KPEZDMC officials.
