Open Menu

PCG Arrest 132 Illegal Immigrants At Border

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PCG arrest 132 illegal immigrants at border

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) apprehended 132 individuals attempting to cross the Balochistan border without legal documentation.

The arrests were made between February 1 and March 18 during a crackdown on illegal immigration, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The arrested individuals were traveling unlawfully between Iran and Pakistan. After initial investigations, they were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further inquiry and legal proceedings.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

2 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

12 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

13 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

14 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

14 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan