PCG Arrest 132 Illegal Immigrants At Border
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) apprehended 132 individuals attempting to cross the Balochistan border without legal documentation.
The arrests were made between February 1 and March 18 during a crackdown on illegal immigration, said a news release issued here on Thursday.
The arrested individuals were traveling unlawfully between Iran and Pakistan. After initial investigations, they were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further inquiry and legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PCG arrest 132 illegal immigrants at border6 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for former Senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed16 minutes ago
-
Minor boy’s tortured body found in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over demise of JUI Leader Hafiz Hussain16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over demise Hafiz Hussain Ahmad26 minutes ago
-
KP govt t to reclaim unused industrial land, CM orders action36 minutes ago
-
''The Power of Effective Coordination Workshop'' concludes36 minutes ago
-
Preparations for mega festival “Derajat 2025 ” in full swing36 minutes ago
-
D&SJ plants sapling in Judicial Complex36 minutes ago
-
Int'l support essential to fight against escalating terrorism in Pakistan: Ayaz36 minutes ago
-
Various mega development projects underway in city: commissioner46 minutes ago
-
97 involved in cases arrested46 minutes ago