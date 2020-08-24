PCG arrest 16 including female drug trafficker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) in last two weeks arrested 16 accused including a woman drug trafficker and seized drugs, vehicles, betel nut, Iranian diesel, gutka, cigarettes, tyres, mobile phones and others of approximate value of Rs. 161 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) in last two weeks arrested 16 accused including a woman drug trafficker and seized drugs, vehicles, betel nut, Iranian diesel, gutka, cigarettes, tyres, mobile phones and others of approximate value of Rs. 161 million.

According to a news release, a female passenger was arrested at Naka Khari check post after recovery of 7 kg hashish.

During checking at Naka Khari, 1,565 mobile phones, 190 mobile tablets and 19 wrist watches were recovered from a truck and 03 accused were arrested.

The PCG officials during patrolling near Windar city, two accused were arrested after recovery of 887 kg of betel nuts, a 9mm pistol, a magazine and 19 live rounds.

Similarly during the checking of various vehicles at Naka Khari check post, 16,394 kgs of betel nuts, 1744 packets of Indian Gutka, 390 packets of powdered tobacco snuff (naswar), 516 stacks of foreign cigarettes, 78 bags of China Salt and 54 tires were recovered, 7 vehicles were seized and four persons were arrested.

A smuggler with non-customs paid vehicle was also arrested at the check post.

Around 110,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel was recovered from various places near the city of Windar.

As many as five persons were arrested from near Gwadar who were trying to cross the Pakistan-Iran border illegally. All arrested are Pakistani citizens.

All the smuggled items were seized by the Pakistan Coast Guard and further legal actions were being taken against the smugglers while 5 migrants were handed over to the FIA authorities after preliminary investigation.