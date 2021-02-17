UrduPoint.com
PCG Arrest Four, Seizes Drugs Worth Millions In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:36 PM

PCG arrest four, seizes drugs worth millions in karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards arrested four drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees in separate actions.

Acting on a tip off, the PCG officials enhanced checking in Windar and Pasni areas of Balochistan, said a news release on Wednesday.

During checking of a passenger coach at Windar Naka Khari check post, the PCG team recovered 48.30 crystal, 37.65 kg hashish, 29.80 kg heroin, 12.30 kg Ice and 6.15 kg opium and arrested four smugglers. The bus was traveling from Panjgor to Karachi.

In another action in Shadikor area near Pasni, the PCG officials recovered 280kg of hashish which was said to be smuggled abroad.

The approximated value of the seized drugs was Rs. 65.72725 million.

