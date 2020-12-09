UrduPoint.com
PCG Arrests 12, Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs In Karachi

Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:28 PM

The Pakistan Coast Guards during last week seized huge quantity of drugs, betel nuts, cigarettes, Indian gutka, clothes, Iranian diesel and other items and arrested 12 accused in separate action

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards during last week seized huge quantity of drugs, betel nuts, cigarettes, Indian gutka, clothes, Iranian diesel and other items and arrested 12 accused in separate actions.

The PCG during checking of different of different passenger buses at Naka Khari Check Post near Windar, Balochistan arrested six drug peddlers after recovery of 32.2 kg of hashish while 29.7 kg hashish was seized from a container and an accused was also arrested, said a press release on Wednesday.

During checking of different vehicles at the said check post, 25,450 kg betel nuts, 3,000 packets of Indian gutka, 6,625 kg imported clothes, 931 cartons of cigarettes and other items were seized.

The PCG teams while patrolling at Coastal Highway and RCD Highway recovered 91,400 liters of concealed smuggled Iranian diesel.

At Super Highway Karachi, the PCG during checking recovered 2000 kg of betel nuts from two trucks and 2700 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel and arrested 5 accused.

The approximate value of the seized items was Rs. 430 million. Further investigations were underway.

