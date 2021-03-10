PCG arrests 13 persons, recovers huge quantity of drugs, Iranian diesel, betel nuts

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) in last two weeks arrested 13 accused including immigrants and recovered huge quantity of drugs, smuggled Iranian diesel, betel nuts and others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) in last two weeks arrested 13 accused including immigrants and recovered huge quantity of drugs, smuggled Iranian diesel, betel nuts and others.

According to a news release issued here on Wednesday, the PCG officials recovered 1010kg of hashish concealed in hilly areas near Gwadar city.

During patrolling near Uthal area, the Coast Guards arrested two accused after recovery of 6800 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from a truck. At Naka Khari Check Post during checking of a passenger coach an accused was arrested after recovery of 9.50kg hashish from his luggage.

During search of a truck at the Naka Khari Check Post, two accused were arrested and 14000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel was recovered.

In another action, the PCG teams recovered 64,200 liters smuggled Iranian diesel concealed near Daam area, Balochistan.

During checking of different suspicious vehicles at Naka Khari Check Post, 3597 kg of betel nuts, 2593kg clothes and other items were recovered and an accused was apprehended.

The PCG patrolling teams recovered 17000 liters Iranian diesel from an oil tanker and 25000 liters dumped Iranian diesel near Shaadikor, Pasni.

Four immigrants were nabbed from near Iran-Pakistan border, all of them were Pakistanis and were attempting to cross the border.

As many as three accused were busted from Super Highway Karachi after recovery of 16500 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from three trucks.

The approximated value of the seized items was about Rs 70 millions. Further legal proceedings were underway.