PCG Arrests 17, Seizes Huge Quantity Of Smuggled Diesel, Drugs Others

Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

PCG arrests 17, seizes huge quantity of smuggled diesel, drugs others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards in last one week arrested as many as 17 accused and seized huge quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel, betel nuts, liquor and drugs in different actions.

According to spokesman for the PCG on Thursday, the PCG officials during checking of passenger buses at Naka Khari Check Post recovered 41kgs of hashish, heroin and crystal and arrested 5 accused.

During checking of different vehicles at Naka Khari Check Post, 34,747kgs of betel nuts was recovered and five accused were arrested.

About 81kgs of fine quality hashish concealed in mountainous area in Syahi Nala was recovered during patrolling by PCG.

Similarly 66,500 smuggled Iranian diesel concealed in different areas of Windar and Pasni was recovered and six suspects were arrested.

While patrolling near Gharo, the PCG teams recovered 754 bottles of fine quality liquor concealed in bushes.

During checking of vehicles at Super Highway Karachi, an accused was arrested while 5814kgs of betel nuts was seized.

All seized items and arrested accused were in custody of PCG while further legal proceedings were underway.

