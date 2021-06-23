UrduPoint.com
PCG Arrests 95, Recovers Drugs, Liquor, Others

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards Wednesday claimed arresting 95 accused including illegal immigrants and smugglers and recovered huge quantity of drugs, liquor and betel nuts in last week.

According to a news release, PCG officials during checking at Karachi Super Highway and Windar City seized 41910 kgs of betel nuts and 90 packets of Indian Gutka from various vehicles and arrested six accused.

A total of 93,485 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel, which was illegally concealed near Windar City and Karachi Lath Basti, was recovered and 8 involved persons were arrested.

The PCG arrested 75 migrants from Pakistan-Iran border near Gwadar, all Pakistani nationals who were trying to travel abroad illegally.

Five drug peddlers were arrested from Karachi Super Highway and Naka Khari check post after recovery of 31.7 kgs of hashish and opium from their possession.

During checking of a vehicle coming from Turbat on Pasni Coastal Highway, a smuggler was arrested after recovery of 2 kgs of crystals. In another operation, 72 bottles of liquor were recovered from Shadi Kor area of Pasni.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

