PCG arrests five female drug smugglers, recovers 37kg hashish

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) arrested five female drug smugglers and recovered 37 kg hashish from their possession.

According to spokesman to PCG, the PCG during checking of a passenger coach, at Windar, Balochistan, traveling from Quetta to Karachi recovered 25kg of fine quality hashish and arrested four female smugglers.

While another women was arrested during checking of another passenger coach after recovery of 12kg hashish.

Meanwhile during patrolling near Windar city, the PCG recovered 50 thousand liters of smuggled Iranian diesel hidden at different locations.

The approximate value of seized drugs in the international market is over Rs. 61 million. Further investigations are underway.