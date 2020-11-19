UrduPoint.com
PCG Arrests Three, Recovers Drugs, Iranian Diesel

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics besides seizing smuggled Iranian diesel in another action.

According to a news release on Thursday, the PCG officials during checking of passenger coaches at Naka Khari check post near Winder (Balochistan) arrested three drug peddlers in separate actions and recovered 7.

180 kg high quality crystal and 8.5 kg high quality hashish. The buses were traveling from Quetta to Karachi.

In another operation, during mobile patrol, the PCG seized 51,800 liters of Iranian diesel from Dam area near the city of Winder.

The approximate value of seized drugs in the international market is about Rs 270 million. Further investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

