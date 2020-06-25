PCG arrests two, seizes huge quantity of hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards have arrested two accused and recovered 76kgs hashish from their possession in two separate actions.

According to a news release on Thursday, the PCG officials at Naka Khari check post near Windar Balochistan recovered 72.

5kgs of fine quality hashish from a truck loaded with onions and arrested the smuggler.

In another action, the PCG officials at Naka Khari check post during checking of a passenger coach arrested an accused after recovery of 3.5kgs of hashish from his possession.

The drugs and truck have been seized and approximate value of the total seizure is Rs. 132.13 million.

Further investigations were underway.