PCG dispose of seized contraband

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) held a burning ceremony to destroy a significant quantity of seized contraband at Hassan Shah Mazar in Karachi and Uthal, Balochistan.

According to a PCG spokesperson on Tuesday, the ceremony was attended by the Deputy Director General of the PCG as the chief guest.

Among the items destroyed were 65,542 kg of betel nuts, 88,643 cartons of cigarettes, 343 bags of China salt, 945 packets of snuff, 138 kg of sweet betel nuts, 538 kg of milk powder, and 46,019 kg of gutka.

The action was part of the PCG’s ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and illegal trade in the region.