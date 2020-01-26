PCG foils bid of smuggling, seizes 2,100 kgs of narcotics

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foiled bid of smuggling and seized fine quality of hashish from Gatti Dor near Gwadar area on Sunday.

According to PCG' spokesman, on the basis of information, a special mobile team carried out opperation at desreted area and recovered 2100 kg hashish which were dumped near Gatti Dor.

The spokesman said that recovered hashish would be transported abroad by unknown smugglers. Approx value of the hashish in market is Rs 3,255 millions.

Further investigation and legal process is under way.