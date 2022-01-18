PCG foils bid to smuggle 590 kg charas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 590 kilograms of high quality charas from General Area Barangloli of Pasni having worth in the international market around US$ 37.5 million.

The PCG took the action in view of a tip-off that there was an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs from Pasni area of Balochistan to abroad, said a statement on Tuesday.

The area commander of PCG made a detailed plan and formed a mobile patrol parties consisting of 17 soldiers including two officers who during the search operation seized 590 kg of high quality charas.

The Director General of PCG appreciated the hard work and high performance of the soldiers.

It should be noted that PCG is always committed to prevent all kinds of smuggling and will continue to play its role in stabilizing the country's economy.