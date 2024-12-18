PCG Foils Major Smuggling Attempts In Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Over the past month, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have successfully intercepted significant smuggling operations in Balochistan, targeting areas such as Gwadar, Pasni and Uthal.
According to a PCG spokesperson, during these intelligence-driven operations, the PCG seized over 823,000 liters of illegal Iranian diesel and large quantities of narcotics.
About 135 kilograms of methamphetamine (meth ice) and 652.5 kilograms of hashish were confiscated, which were intended for smuggling both within the country and abroad.
The total estimated value of the seized drugs in the international market is approximately $73.6 million. Legal proceedings have been initiated against those involved.
