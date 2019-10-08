PCG foils narcotics, betel-nut smuggling bid in Winder

Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG)'s Personnel foiled a bid of smuggling narcotics and seized 73 kg chars from a truck carrying apples at Khari Check Post near Winder area of Balochistan on Tuesday

According to spokesman of Pakistan Coast Guard, a suspected truck carrying apples was checked at Khari Check Post and 73 kg chars were recovered.

Two suspected persons were also arrested by Coast Guard personnel.

Meanwhile, 6820 kg betel nuts, 1350 Indian packets of Gutka, and narcotics were seized from an oil tanker during checking by Coast Guard personnel at another Check Post of the area.

Further investigation was underway.