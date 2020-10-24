PCG foils smuggling bid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards on Saturday foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity of narcotics in Balochistan.

According to a news release, the PCG officials acting on a tip off recovered 3180 kg of hashish, three single cabin vehicles and a motorbike concealed in Shaadi Kor area near Pasni. The seized drugs was said to be smuggled abroad.